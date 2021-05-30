Reviewing Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) and ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) and ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.9% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of ADMA Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of ADMA Biologics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and ADMA Biologics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1 1 5 0 2.57 ADMA Biologics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $24.14, indicating a potential upside of 48.21%. ADMA Biologics has a consensus target price of $7.80, indicating a potential upside of 345.71%. Given ADMA Biologics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ADMA Biologics is more favorable than Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aerie Pharmaceuticals and ADMA Biologics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerie Pharmaceuticals $83.14 million 9.19 -$183.10 million ($3.12) -5.22 ADMA Biologics $42.22 million 5.31 -$75.75 million ($0.88) -1.99

ADMA Biologics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aerie Pharmaceuticals. Aerie Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ADMA Biologics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aerie Pharmaceuticals and ADMA Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerie Pharmaceuticals -205.13% -337.04% -36.33% ADMA Biologics -155.78% -85.82% -36.31%

Volatility & Risk

Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADMA Biologics has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ADMA Biologics beats Aerie Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma. The company is also developing AR-15512 to treat signs and symptoms of dry eye; and AR-1105, AR-13503 SR, and AR-14034 SR sustained-release implants focused on retinal diseases. It has a collaborative research, development, and licensing agreement with DSM. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B. It also develops a pipeline of plasma-derived therapeutics, including products related to the methods of treatment and prevention of S. pneumonia infection for an immunoglobulin. In addition, the company operates source plasma collection facilities. The company sells its products through independent distributors, sales agents, specialty pharmacies, and other alternate site providers. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey.

