Reviewing Fisker (FSR) & Its Peers

Fisker (NYSE: FSR) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Fisker to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Fisker has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker’s competitors have a beta of 1.48, suggesting that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

24.1% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Fisker shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Fisker and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 1 2 7 0 2.60 Fisker Competitors 915 2282 2585 147 2.33

Fisker currently has a consensus target price of $26.30, indicating a potential upside of 98.34%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 2.05%. Given Fisker’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fisker is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker N/A -9.62% -5.76% Fisker Competitors -421.80% 2.25% -0.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fisker and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker N/A -$130.00 million -33.15 Fisker Competitors $52.36 billion $1.86 billion 41.00

Fisker’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Fisker competitors beat Fisker on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc. focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

