Reviewing Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) & Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN)

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) and Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get Metacrine alerts:

This table compares Metacrine and Addex Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metacrine N/A N/A N/A Addex Therapeutics -294.88% -64.46% -50.10%

50.0% of Metacrine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Addex Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Metacrine shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Metacrine and Addex Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metacrine N/A N/A -$37.30 million ($3.97) -1.04 Addex Therapeutics $4.14 million 18.55 -$13.72 million ($3.07) -3.05

Addex Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Metacrine. Addex Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Metacrine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Metacrine and Addex Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metacrine 0 0 4 0 3.00 Addex Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Metacrine presently has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 401.62%. Addex Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 199.46%. Given Metacrine’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Metacrine is more favorable than Addex Therapeutics.

Summary

Metacrine beats Addex Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH. The company also develops MET642, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients. Metacrine, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and dystonia; ADX71149 for epilepsy and undisclosed CNS disorders; and GABAB PAM for addiction. It has license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop mGluR2PAM compounds for the treatment of human health. The company was formerly known as Addex Pharmaceuticals Ltd and changed its name to Addex Therapeutics Ltd in March 2012. Addex Therapeutics Ltd was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Metacrine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metacrine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.