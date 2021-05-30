Reviewing Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) and American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG)

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) and American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Safety Insurance Group and American Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safety Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A American Financial Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

American Financial Group has a consensus price target of $110.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.33%. Given American Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Financial Group is more favorable than Safety Insurance Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Safety Insurance Group and American Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safety Insurance Group $846.25 million 1.51 $138.21 million N/A N/A American Financial Group $7.91 billion 1.43 $732.00 million $8.44 15.77

American Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Safety Insurance Group.

Volatility and Risk

Safety Insurance Group has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Financial Group has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.8% of Safety Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of American Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Safety Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of American Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Safety Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. American Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. American Financial Group pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Safety Insurance Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and American Financial Group has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Safety Insurance Group and American Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Insurance Group 19.88% 15.71% 6.60% American Financial Group 17.83% 12.14% 1.08%

Summary

American Financial Group beats Safety Insurance Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. It also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy. In addition, the company offers business owners policies that cover apartments and residential condominiums, restaurants, office condominiums, processing and services businesses, special trade contractors, and wholesalers. Further, it provides personal umbrella policies, which provide personal excess liability coverage over and above the limits of individual automobile, watercraft, and homeowner's insurance policies; and commercial umbrella policies, as well as underwrites dwelling fire insurance for non-owner-occupied residences. Additionally, the company offers inland marine coverage for homeowners and business owner policies, and watercraft coverage for small and medium sized pleasure crafts. It distributes its products through independent agents. The company was formerly known as Safety Holdings Inc and changed its name to Safety Insurance Group, Inc. in April 2002. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance. The company sells its property and casualty insurance products through independent insurance agents and brokers, as well as through employee agents. It also provides traditional fixed and indexed annuities to the retail, financial institutions, broker-dealer, and registered investment advisor markets; and run-off long-term care and life insurance services. In addition, the company engages in the commercial real estate operations in Cincinnati, Whitefield, New Hampshire, Chesapeake Bay, Charleston, and Palm Beach. American Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

