Reviewing Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) & Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Sundance Energy alerts:

This table compares Sundance Energy and Occidental Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy $91.81 million 0.02 -$370.46 million ($13.21) -0.02 Occidental Petroleum $16.26 billion 1.49 -$14.83 billion ($3.91) -6.64

Sundance Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Occidental Petroleum. Occidental Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sundance Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sundance Energy and Occidental Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy -403.50% -35.47% -11.00% Occidental Petroleum -85.93% -29.82% -3.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.9% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sundance Energy and Occidental Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Occidental Petroleum 4 8 9 0 2.24

Occidental Petroleum has a consensus price target of $25.47, suggesting a potential downside of 1.87%. Given Occidental Petroleum’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Occidental Petroleum is more favorable than Sundance Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Sundance Energy has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum beats Sundance Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sundance Energy

Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. Its Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, and ethylene. The company's Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity; and invests in entities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Sundance Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundance Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.