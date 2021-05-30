Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Carvana were worth $14,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.86.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 34,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.76, for a total value of $10,679,887.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $978,984.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.66, for a total value of $500,162.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,070,707 shares of company stock valued at $288,620,943 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVNA stock opened at $265.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $323.39. The company has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.31 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $263.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.61.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

