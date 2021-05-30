Rhumbline Advisers Has $14.34 Million Stock Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,554 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of DISH Network worth $14,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DISH. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 46,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 11.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DISH Network by 206.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 832,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,150,000 after purchasing an additional 561,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HSBC lifted their target price on DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $589,044 in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DISH opened at $43.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day moving average of $35.81.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

