Rhumbline Advisers Has $14.44 Million Stock Holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,356 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of TripAdvisor worth $14,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRIP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,259,027 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $237,695,000 after purchasing an additional 224,268 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,583,587 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $45,576,000 after acquiring an additional 820,640 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,195 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $41,420,000 after purchasing an additional 463,599 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,220,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 46,457.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,042,887 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $56,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,647 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded TripAdvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.59.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $43.45 on Friday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.17 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.41.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

