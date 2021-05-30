Rhumbline Advisers Has $14.53 Million Stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of CoreSite Realty worth $14,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COR. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.44.

NYSE:COR opened at $121.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.93, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.22. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.66%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Aleksandra Krusko sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total transaction of $34,882.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,241.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $240,105.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 43,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,657 shares of company stock worth $5,435,696. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

