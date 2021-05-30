Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,366,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 44,241 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Marathon Oil worth $14,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,462 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $6,100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,611,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,441,000 after buying an additional 656,698 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,899,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after buying an additional 602,616 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $3,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO opened at $12.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 3.23. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $13.29.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.79%.

MRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.02.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,077,272.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,938 shares of company stock worth $1,755,197 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

