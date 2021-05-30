Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 13,179 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of NeoGenomics worth $15,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 398.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 302.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $412,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $5,134,043.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,824,119.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average of $49.34. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 13.91 and a quick ratio of 13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.88 and a beta of 0.68.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.05.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

