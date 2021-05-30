Rhumbline Advisers Sells 11,910 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,910 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $14,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 13,368 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 31,884 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $77.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.73. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $131.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.59.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.44 million. On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $657,969.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,141,686.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $381,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,589,155. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

