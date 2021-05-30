RigoBlock Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,180.00 (GRG)

RigoBlock (CURRENCY:GRG) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. One RigoBlock coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001369 BTC on popular exchanges. RigoBlock has a total market cap of $991,191.89 and approximately $2,180.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RigoBlock has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00058296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.62 or 0.00308366 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.21 or 0.00188425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003897 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $306.25 or 0.00846056 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00032612 BTC.

RigoBlock Coin Profile

RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,292 coins. RigoBlock’s official Twitter account is @RigoBlock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for RigoBlock is medium.com/rigoblock . RigoBlock’s official website is rigoblock.com . The Reddit community for RigoBlock is https://reddit.com/r/rigoblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

RigoBlock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RigoBlock directly using US dollars.

