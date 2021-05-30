Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will post $1.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49 billion. Robert Half International posted sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year sales of $5.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 48.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,884 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Robert Half International by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,151 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,520,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,746,000 after acquiring an additional 69,809 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 7,899.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,520 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,812,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

RHI stock opened at $88.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.77. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $91.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

