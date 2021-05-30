Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.

Rocky Brands has raised its dividend by 27.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Rocky Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 10.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rocky Brands to earn $4.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

Shares of RCKY opened at $58.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Rocky Brands has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $69.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.57.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $87.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million. Analysts expect that Rocky Brands will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,902. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,537,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,813 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

