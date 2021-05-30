Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) Shares Bought by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,244 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned about 6.45% of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $471,000.

Shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.06 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 42,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,561. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

