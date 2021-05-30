Rotten (ROT) Market Capitalization Achieves $503,504.68

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Rotten coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Rotten has a total market capitalization of $503,504.68 and $2,845.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rotten has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rotten alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00078385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00018324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.58 or 0.00913048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.22 or 0.09354730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00088370 BTC.

Rotten Profile

ROT is a coin. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 82,398,454 coins. Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Rotten Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rotten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotten and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.