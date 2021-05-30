Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,324,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 384,454 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.65% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $16,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AHH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5,323.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. 62.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.55, a quick ratio of 14.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 0.82. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $14.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 5.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AHH. DA Davidson raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

