Royce & Associates LP Grows Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 526.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376,726 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.22% of Builders FirstSource worth $20,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,588,000 after buying an additional 293,001 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $12,792,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 4.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 62.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 46,886 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLDR has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of BLDR opened at $44.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day moving average is $42.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 2.42. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

