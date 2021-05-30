Royce & Associates LP Has $20.71 Million Stock Position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,228,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,809 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.49% of Ferro worth $20,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,955,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,498,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $182,858,000 after purchasing an additional 412,936 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Ferro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,366,000. Luminus Management LLC grew its position in Ferro by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 818,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,972,000 after acquiring an additional 295,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ferro by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 861,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,598,000 after acquiring an additional 192,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferro alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on FOE. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ferro in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ferro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

FOE stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average is $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. Ferro Co. has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $288.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.87 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.