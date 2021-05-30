Safe Haven Trading Up 33.2% This Week (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 30th. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded 33.2% higher against the dollar. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $12.56 million and approximately $745,511.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $443.71 or 0.01236754 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Haven Coin Profile

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars.

