SafeInsure (SINS) Price Tops $0.0122 on Exchanges

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 30th. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $254,628.73 and $45.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,866,398 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

