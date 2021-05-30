Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) & American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Head to Head Contrast

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) and Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares American Vanguard and Save Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Vanguard 3.72% 5.06% 2.61% Save Foods N/A N/A N/A

This table compares American Vanguard and Save Foods’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Vanguard $458.70 million 1.24 $15.24 million $0.51 36.06 Save Foods N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Vanguard has higher revenue and earnings than Save Foods.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.7% of American Vanguard shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of American Vanguard shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Vanguard and Save Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Vanguard 0 0 2 0 3.00 Save Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Vanguard currently has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.79%. Given American Vanguard’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe American Vanguard is more favorable than Save Foods.

Summary

American Vanguard beats Save Foods on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection. It also markets, sells, and distributes end-use chemical and biological products for crop applications; and distributes chemicals for turf and ornamental markets. The company distributes its products through national distribution companies, and buying groups or co-operatives; and through sales offices, sales force executives, sales agents, and wholly owned distributors. American Vanguard Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Save Foods Company Profile

Save Foods, Inc. develops and sells eco-friendly green solutions to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh fruits and vegetables. Its products include SavePROTECT or PeroStar, a processing aids used in post-harvest treatment added to fruit and vegetable wash water; and SF3HS and SF3H, a post-harvest cleaning and sanitizing solution to control both plant and foodborne pathogens. The company also offers SpuDefender product for controlling post-harvest potato sprouts; and FreshProtect product for controlling spoilage microorganisms on post-harvest citrus. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with an oxidizer, and is capable of cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce safer for human consumption or which lead to various forms of decay in fruit and vegetable. Save Foods, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lower Galilee, Israel.

