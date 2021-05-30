Saybrook Capital NC Purchases 700 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Saybrook Capital NC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.6% of Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in PepsiCo by 373.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 106,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 84,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEP traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,913,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,521,011. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.51. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.09%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.