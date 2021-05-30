Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 374.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,830 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.19.

NYSE SLB opened at $31.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

