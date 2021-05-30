Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,924,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,441 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.08% of Schneider National worth $39,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,340,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,443,000 after buying an additional 270,187 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth about $1,329,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 108,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 35,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Schneider National by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.65.

Shares of SNDR opened at $24.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average is $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

