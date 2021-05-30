Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,026 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $27,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,614,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $76.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.93. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.86 and a 12-month high of $78.41.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.