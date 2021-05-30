Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 162.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,710 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEE. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

NYSE SEE opened at $56.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $57.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.63.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 20.06%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

