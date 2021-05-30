Secret (SCRT) Trading Up 13.6% Over Last 7 Days

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 30th. In the last week, Secret has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. Secret has a market cap of $102.09 million and $1.34 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for $1.46 or 0.00004146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.38 or 0.00513473 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00023678 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.38 or 0.01334476 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About Secret

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 184,548,200 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.