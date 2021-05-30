Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 353,564 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 87.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 353,564 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 308,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $19.26 and a 1-year high of $36.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.10.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.73.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

