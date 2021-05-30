Sentinel Protocol Price Hits $0.0842 on Top Exchanges (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $38.68 million and $31,158.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0842 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00035629 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00031864 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00009363 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

