Serum Price Tops $4.40 (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. During the last seven days, Serum has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. Serum has a market capitalization of $219.98 million and $62.80 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for about $4.40 or 0.00012154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Serum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00079267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00018660 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $333.45 or 0.00921194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,302.89 or 0.09124557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00089604 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.