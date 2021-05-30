Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 3,914 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1,014.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,374,446,000 after purchasing an additional 363,926 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,638,000 after purchasing an additional 157,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,511,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 300,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,229,000 after acquiring an additional 55,773 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 271,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $168,235,000 after acquiring an additional 19,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,918,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,900 shares of company stock worth $35,489,431 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $648.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.64. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $405.01 and a twelve month high of $650.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $606.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $596.15.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

TDG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $661.20.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

