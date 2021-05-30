Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $363,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 40.1% during the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 401,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,992,000 after buying an additional 114,986 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 9.5% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 8.1% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 229.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total value of $1,131,006.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,565.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $437,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,736.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,532 shares of company stock worth $5,128,007. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $172.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.17 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.15.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRSK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.