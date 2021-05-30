Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,896 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth approximately $873,000. South Shore Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.8% during the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 3,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 384,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,634,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $154.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.41. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $144.03 and a 1-year high of $201.29. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.46.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.