Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total value of $1,348,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 658,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,415,298.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,544 shares of company stock worth $11,075,646. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

IDXX opened at $558.11 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.17 and a 52-week high of $573.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $535.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.81.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The company had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.