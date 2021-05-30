Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.21 Million Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 90.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,483 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,363 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of AECOM by 46.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in AECOM by 1.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AECOM by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in AECOM by 5.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $65.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.65 and its 200 day moving average is $57.63. AECOM has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $70.04.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

