Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,319,816,000 after purchasing an additional 260,821 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 524,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,257,000 after buying an additional 81,250 shares during the period. Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 346,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,962,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 333,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,172,000 after purchasing an additional 24,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $506.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $511.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $380.00 and a fifty-two week high of $547.57.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

FICO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.71.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total transaction of $2,307,770.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total transaction of $7,120,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,920 shares in the company, valued at $30,819,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,508 shares of company stock worth $22,954,317 over the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

