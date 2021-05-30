Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 90.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,483 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,363 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in AECOM by 299.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,010,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,300,000 after purchasing an additional 757,719 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth $27,912,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 514.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 614,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,586,000 after acquiring an additional 514,432 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth $15,832,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 638,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,795,000 after acquiring an additional 285,221 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

NYSE:ACM opened at $65.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.33, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $70.04.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

