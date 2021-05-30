Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 56.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of Autohome during the first quarter valued at about $251,577,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Autohome during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,848,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Autohome during the first quarter valued at about $70,659,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autohome by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,013,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,182,000 after purchasing an additional 447,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,569,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $250,910,000 after purchasing an additional 332,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATHM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. CLSA downgraded shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autohome currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.33.

Autohome stock opened at $77.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.09. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.38 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. The company had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.94 million. Autohome had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 22.59%. Autohome’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

