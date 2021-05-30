Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,593 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $363,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 40.1% during the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 401,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,992,000 after buying an additional 114,986 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 9.5% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 8.1% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 229.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $437,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,736.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $1,000,771.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,824.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,532 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,007. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $172.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.17 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.15.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

