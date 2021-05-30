Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 4,935 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,935 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 75.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNT. TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $57.15 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.91.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

