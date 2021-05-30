Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 4,935 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,935 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

LNT stock opened at $57.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $58.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.91.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

