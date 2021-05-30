Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 5,100 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in GDS were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GDS by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GDS by 20.5% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GDS by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,958,000 after buying an additional 327,878 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter worth about $7,573,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GDS by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after buying an additional 21,533 shares in the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GDS shares. Macquarie decreased their target price on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.37.

GDS opened at $75.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.63 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.46. GDS Holdings Limited has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

