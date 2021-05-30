Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 5,100 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in GDS were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in GDS during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in GDS during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in GDS by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in GDS by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 27,295 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $75.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.63 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. GDS Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.37.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

