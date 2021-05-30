Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 61,308 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,308 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,378,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,120 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,022,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,391,000 after buying an additional 5,342,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $84,389,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,583,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,901,000 after buying an additional 720,730 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,352,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,305,000 after buying an additional 169,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGNC. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.72.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.40.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

