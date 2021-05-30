Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 71,073 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 67.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,073 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $65.36 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.34.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.79.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.