Short Interest in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Increases By 51.2%

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 312,500 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the April 29th total of 206,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 674,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of AIRI stock remained flat at $$1.25 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 149,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,073. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23. Air Industries Group has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Several equities analysts have commented on AIRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Industries Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Air Industries Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Air Industries Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 18,613 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Industries Group during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Air Industries Group by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 63,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Air Industries Group by 236.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 115,103 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Air Industries Group during the first quarter worth approximately $681,000. 8.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for prime defense contractors in the aerospace industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine Engine Components. The Complex Machining segment offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, and other components.

