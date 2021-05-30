Short Interest in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Increases By 51.2%

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 312,500 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the April 29th total of 206,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 674,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of AIRI stock remained flat at $$1.25 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 149,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,073. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23. Air Industries Group has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Several equities analysts have commented on AIRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Industries Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Air Industries Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.
Air Industries Group Company Profile
Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for prime defense contractors in the aerospace industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine Engine Components. The Complex Machining segment offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, and other components.
