Short Interest in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Rises By 56.1%

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the April 29th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 881,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Avalara stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.17. The stock had a trading volume of 631,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,099. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.21. Avalara has a 1-year low of $96.20 and a 1-year high of $185.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $191,116.80. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $593,063.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,439,469.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,099 shares of company stock worth $16,809,383. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Avalara by 4,751.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,343,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,971 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Avalara by 400.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 16.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,690 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,092,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 12.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,219,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,642,000 after purchasing an additional 360,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.31.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.