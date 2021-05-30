Short Interest in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Increases By 55.9%

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the April 29th total of 36,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $739.14 million and a P/E ratio of -12.76. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.17). Research analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALT. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the first quarter worth $264,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth $3,923,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,047,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,611,000 after purchasing an additional 697,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CALT shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

